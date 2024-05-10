ISS A/S (OTCMKTS:ISSDY) Short Interest Update

ISS A/S (OTCMKTS:ISSDY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a growth of 12,700.0% from the April 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

ISS A/S Price Performance

Shares of ISSDY stock remained flat at $8.93 on Friday. 66 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,936. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.12 and a 200-day moving average of $8.85. ISS A/S has a twelve month low of $6.86 and a twelve month high of $10.46.

ISS A/S Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.106 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th.

ISS A/S Company Profile

ISS A/S operates as workplace experience and facility management company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, the United States, Canada, Switzerland, Germany, Australia, New Zealand, Türkiye, Spain, Denmark, and internationally. The company offers space office, space plus, and space production; manufacturing, transportation and infrastructure, food hygiene, hospitality and events cleaning services; and hospitality, catering, fine dining and event catering, and micro-kitchens and vending services, as well as operates restaurants, pop-up or high street concept stores, and coffee bars.

