Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (JKHY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.55 on June 17th

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be given a dividend of 0.55 per share by the technology company on Monday, June 17th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th.

Jack Henry & Associates has increased its dividend by an average of 6.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 33 years. Jack Henry & Associates has a payout ratio of 38.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Jack Henry & Associates to earn $5.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.9%.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JKHY traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $169.24. 311,915 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 430,330. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.66. Jack Henry & Associates has a twelve month low of $136.57 and a twelve month high of $178.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.02. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 22.67%. The business had revenue of $538.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on JKHY shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $177.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $157.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $161.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Jack Henry & Associates presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.42.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

