Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 5.150-5.190 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 5.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.2 billion-$2.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.2 billion.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup started coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They set a neutral rating and a $177.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson reissued a buy rating and issued a $198.00 price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. They issued a peer perform rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $174.42.

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $169.24. 311,915 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 430,330. The stock has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $168.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Jack Henry & Associates has a fifty-two week low of $136.57 and a fifty-two week high of $178.37.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $538.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.80 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 17.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 43.05%.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

