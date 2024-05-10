Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL) Given New C$32.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$39.00 to C$32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 19.54% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Jamieson Wellness from C$45.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$32.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. National Bankshares cut their target price on Jamieson Wellness from C$38.50 to C$36.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Jamieson Wellness from C$32.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Eight Capital lowered their target price on Jamieson Wellness from C$46.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$34.69.

Shares of JWEL stock traded up C$1.07 on Friday, hitting C$26.77. 134,805 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,596. Jamieson Wellness has a twelve month low of C$22.10 and a twelve month high of C$32.79. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$26.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$28.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.51, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.70.

Jamieson Wellness Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells of branded and customer branded health products for humans in Canada, the United States, China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners. The Jamieson Brands segment manufactures, distributes, and markets branded natural health products including vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

