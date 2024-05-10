Janover Inc. (NASDAQ:JNVR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Janover Inc. (NASDAQ:JNVR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 65,700 shares, an increase of 563.6% from the April 15th total of 9,900 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Janover Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of JNVR opened at $1.19 on Friday. Janover has a twelve month low of $0.70 and a twelve month high of $5.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.17 million and a P/E ratio of -3.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.19 and a 200-day moving average of $1.13.

Get Janover alerts:

Janover (NASDAQ:JNVR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.35 million during the quarter. Janover had a negative net margin of 168.45% and a negative return on equity of 74.47%.

Janover Company Profile

Janover Inc engages in the provision of commercial property financing solutions. It operates an online platform that connects commercial mortgage borrowers, including owners, operators, and developers of commercial real estate, looking for capital to refinance, build, or purchase commercial properties, including apartment buildings with commercial property lenders, such as banks, credit unions, REITs, debt funds, multifamily lenders, and others looking to deploy capital into commercial mortgages.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Janover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.