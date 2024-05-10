Jeffrey Bolton Acquires 10,000 Shares of Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB) Stock

Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB – Get Free Report) Director Jeffrey Bolton bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.24 per share, with a total value of $82,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 42,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,543.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Enhabit Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE EHAB traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $8.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,601,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,628. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Enhabit, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.12 and a 1 year high of $14.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.37 and a 200-day moving average of $10.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $418.33 million, a PE ratio of -5.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.98.

Get Enhabit alerts:

Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. Enhabit had a negative net margin of 7.69% and a positive return on equity of 1.55%. The firm had revenue of $260.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Enhabit, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enhabit

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Enhabit by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 58,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Enhabit by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 26,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enhabit by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 26,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enhabit by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in Enhabit by 10.7% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 33,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 3,193 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Enhabit from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Enhabit in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Enhabit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $8.75 in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.21.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Enhabit

Enhabit Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enhabit, Inc provides home health and hospice services in the United States. Its home health services include patient education, pain management, wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pharmaceutical administration, and skilled observation and assessment services; practices to treat chronic diseases and conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, arthritis, Alzheimer's disease, low vision, spinal stenosis, Parkinson's disease, osteoporosis, complex wound care and chronic pain, along with disease-specific plans for patients with diabetes, congestive heart failure, post-orthopedic surgery, or injury and respiratory diseases; and physical, occupational and speech therapists provide therapy services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Enhabit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enhabit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.