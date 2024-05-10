Jeffs’ Brands Ltd (NASDAQ:JFBR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Jeffs’ Brands Ltd (NASDAQ:JFBR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, an increase of 240.5% from the April 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 614,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Jeffs’ Brands Stock Down 6.3 %
Shares of Jeffs’ Brands stock opened at $0.23 on Friday. Jeffs’ Brands has a 1 year low of $0.17 and a 1 year high of $8.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.07.
Jeffs’ Brands Company Profile
