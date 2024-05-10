JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.13-0.15 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $103-104 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $103.13 million. JFrog also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.590-0.610 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FROG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on JFrog from $40.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of JFrog in a report on Thursday, March 7th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of JFrog from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of JFrog from $41.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of JFrog from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JFrog has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $42.69.

Get JFrog alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on FROG

JFrog Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FROG opened at $40.62 on Friday. JFrog has a 52 week low of $21.38 and a 52 week high of $48.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.70 and its 200-day moving average is $35.36. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.70 and a beta of 1.01.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). JFrog had a negative return on equity of 6.01% and a negative net margin of 17.51%. The firm had revenue of $100.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.63 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that JFrog will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at JFrog

In related news, CFO Eduard Grabscheid sold 605 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total transaction of $26,553.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,755,447.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Frederic Simon sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.27, for a total value of $7,090,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,759,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,978,350.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Eduard Grabscheid sold 605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total transaction of $26,553.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 85,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,755,447.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 501,355 shares of company stock valued at $22,340,017 in the last quarter. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About JFrog

(Get Free Report)

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JFrog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JFrog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.