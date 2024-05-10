JMP Securities Lowers Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) Price Target to $24.00

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at JMP Securities from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 227.87% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on ALT. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Altimmune in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Guggenheim lowered Altimmune from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Altimmune from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.25.

ALT stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.32. The stock had a trading volume of 2,137,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,076,656. Altimmune has a 52 week low of $2.09 and a 52 week high of $14.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $518.95 million, a P/E ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 0.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.80.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.02. Altimmune had a negative net margin of 20,780.75% and a negative return on equity of 44.77%. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.40) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Altimmune will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Altimmune during the 1st quarter valued at about $351,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Altimmune in the 1st quarter worth approximately $479,000. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in Altimmune in the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in Altimmune in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,079,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Altimmune by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 16,078 shares in the last quarter. 78.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Altimmune

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide, a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of obesity and metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis.

