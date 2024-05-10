John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMD) Hits New 1-Year High at $34.70

John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMD – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $34.70 and last traded at $34.60, with a volume of 8049 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.43.

John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $724.08 million, a PE ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 0.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TNF LLC increased its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. TNF LLC now owns 11,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 4,551 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 7,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 6.7% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 411,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,316,000 after buying an additional 25,772 shares during the last quarter.

About John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF

The John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (JHMD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks from developed markets ex-US and Canada, covering 85% of the market capitalization. Holdings are weighted based on fundamental and technical factors JHMD was launched on Dec 15, 2016 and is managed by John Hancock.

