JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB) Shares Purchased by Hills Bank & Trust Co

Hills Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB – Free Report) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 208,182 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,430 shares during the period. JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF comprises about 1.0% of Hills Bank & Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Hills Bank & Trust Co owned 2.74% of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF worth $9,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 8,580.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $158,000. Sage Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000.

Shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.21. 14,780 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.05. The firm has a market cap of $424.89 million, a P/E ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.13.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1925 per share. This is an increase from JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

The JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (JPIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund provides total return through the active management of a broad based, broad maturity bond portfolio reaching sectors in both developed and emerging markets around the world outside of the US.

