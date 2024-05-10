JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Stock Price Up 0.2%

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQGet Free Report) shares traded up 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $53.34 and last traded at $53.34. 565,251 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 2,740,840 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.26.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.09. The company has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.4311 per share. This represents a $5.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. This is an increase from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.42.

Institutional Trading of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,858,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares during the period. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 6.6% during the third quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 240,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,303,000 after acquiring an additional 14,892 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 62.0% in the third quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 37,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 14,355 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 11,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

