JPMorgan UK Small Cap Growth & Income to Issue Dividend of GBX 6.46 (LON:JUGI)

JPMorgan UK Small Cap Growth & Income (LON:JUGI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, May 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 6.46 ($0.08) per share on Monday, July 1st. This represents a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

JPMorgan UK Small Cap Growth & Income Stock Performance

JPMorgan UK Small Cap Growth & Income has a twelve month low of GBX 278 ($3.49) and a twelve month high of GBX 329 ($4.13).

Get JPMorgan UK Small Cap Growth & Income alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other JPMorgan UK Small Cap Growth & Income news, insider Katrina Hart purchased 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 293 ($3.68) per share, for a total transaction of £4,981 ($6,257.54).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan UK Small Cap Growth & Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan UK Small Cap Growth & Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.