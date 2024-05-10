Juggernaut Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JUGRF) Short Interest Down 99.0% in April

Juggernaut Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JUGRF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 99.0% from the April 15th total of 31,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Juggernaut Exploration Price Performance

JUGRF traded down $0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.07. 34,185 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,002. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.07 and a 200 day moving average of $0.08. Juggernaut Exploration has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $0.19.

Juggernaut Exploration Company Profile

Juggernaut Exploration Ltd. engages in the acquiring, exploring, and evaluating mineral resource properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, platinum, platinum group elements, copper, lead, and zinc and other base metals, as well as sand, gravel, graphite, barite, and other industrial minerals and materials.

