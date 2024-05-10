Karpas Strategies LLC Buys 2,701 Shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Karpas Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,946 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,701 shares during the period. Karpas Strategies LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $1,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 21,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 14,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 24,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corrado Advisors LLC increased its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 1.7% during the third quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 40,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Renewable Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:BEPC traded up $0.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,630,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,107,219. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.95. The stock has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.09 and a beta of 1.10. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a one year low of $21.35 and a one year high of $36.16.

Brookfield Renewable Dividend Announcement

About Brookfield Renewable

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.355 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. Brookfield Renewable’s dividend payout ratio is -443.75%.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, solar, and distributed energy and sustainable solutions with an installed capacity of approximately 19,161 megawatts.

