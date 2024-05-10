Karpas Strategies LLC Buys 301 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Karpas Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 301 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company accounts for about 1.1% of Karpas Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Karpas Strategies LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $3,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 208.0% in the fourth quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 528,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 356,620 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of WFC traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.90. 10,762,729 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,749,672. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.18. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $37.18 and a 52 week high of $61.93.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.10. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 15.63%. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Odeon Capital Group lowered Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.80 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 18th. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Compass Point reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.99.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Further Reading

