Karpas Strategies LLC Buys Shares of 45,295 Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Karpas Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 45,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,017,000. Fiserv accounts for about 2.0% of Karpas Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Fiserv by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC grew its holdings in Fiserv by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 32,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,727,000 after acquiring an additional 3,987 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Fiserv by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 17,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Fiserv by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 20,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Fiserv

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 63,646 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $9,801,484.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,209,646. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 111,575 shares of company stock valued at $17,022,387. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv Stock Performance

FI traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $154.44. 1,378,252 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,541,709. The firm has a market cap of $90.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $153.00 and its 200 day moving average is $140.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $109.11 and a one year high of $159.99.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.68% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.33.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

