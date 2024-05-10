Karpas Strategies LLC Decreases Position in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP)

Karpas Strategies LLC lowered its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Free Report) (TSE:BEP) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 219,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,975 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Renewable Partners accounts for approximately 1.9% of Karpas Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Karpas Strategies LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners were worth $5,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BEP. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $281,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,041,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,964,000 after acquiring an additional 68,956 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $473,000. Finally, SFE Investment Counsel lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 48,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 63.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. National Bankshares upped their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.75.

NYSE:BEP traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.98. The stock had a trading volume of 374,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,354. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.19 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.77 and its 200 day moving average is $24.05. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $19.92 and a fifty-two week high of $32.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.355 dividend. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s payout ratio is presently -219.56%.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, and Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and pumped storage, as well as renewable natural gas, carbon capture and storage, recycling, cogeneration biomass, nuclear services, and power transformation.

