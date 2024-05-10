Karpas Strategies LLC Decreases Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Karpas Strategies LLC lowered its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,776 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,824 shares during the period. Karpas Strategies LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 16,250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its holdings in AT&T by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 2,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3,202.4% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,708 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,626 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:T traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.17. The stock had a trading volume of 18,635,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,267,406. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.70. The company has a market capitalization of $123.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.57. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.43 and a twelve month high of $18.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $30.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.62 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The firm’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.46%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 59.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on T shares. Oppenheimer raised shares of AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. Barclays raised shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of AT&T from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.81.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

