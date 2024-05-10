Karpas Strategies LLC Has $1.57 Million Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Karpas Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 493 shares during the quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WM. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 810 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Drake & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Drake & Associates LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 3,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Stock Performance

Waste Management stock traded up $0.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $211.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,081,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,661,630. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $149.71 and a 52 week high of $214.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.23. Waste Management had a return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WM has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Waste Management from $211.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James raised their price target on Waste Management from $219.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $202.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Waste Management from $207.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Waste Management from $230.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Waste Management presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $216.24.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 775 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.58, for a total value of $153,899.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,204 shares in the company, valued at $14,934,010.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 775 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.58, for a total value of $153,899.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,204 shares in the company, valued at $14,934,010.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John J. Morris sold 8,889 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total value of $1,844,111.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,804,339.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,007 shares of company stock worth $3,696,520 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

