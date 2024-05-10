Karpas Strategies LLC Has $17.21 Million Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Karpas Strategies LLC cut its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 250,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,382 shares during the period. Charles Schwab comprises 5.7% of Karpas Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Karpas Strategies LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $17,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 81.0% during the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. 84.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.76, for a total value of $518,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,611 shares in the company, valued at $1,917,608.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total value of $587,610.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 585,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,198,371.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.76, for a total value of $518,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,611 shares in the company, valued at $1,917,608.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 659,587 shares of company stock worth $47,399,731 over the last 90 days. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Shares of Charles Schwab stock traded up $0.56 on Friday, hitting $76.00. 2,907,102 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,506,274. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $46.55 and a 12-month high of $77.05. The company has a market cap of $134.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 26.14%. Analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Bank of America increased their price target on Charles Schwab from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.47.

Read Our Latest Report on SCHW

About Charles Schwab

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.