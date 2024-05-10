Karpas Strategies LLC Makes New Investment in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Karpas Strategies LLC acquired a new position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UDR by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,128,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,070,000 after acquiring an additional 81,981 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of UDR by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 29,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of UDR by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 70,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after acquiring an additional 6,051 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of UDR by 68.7% during the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 94,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,606,000 after acquiring an additional 38,335 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UDR by 307.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 100,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,858,000 after acquiring an additional 75,993 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on UDR shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised UDR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. UBS Group raised UDR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of UDR in a report on Monday, February 26th. Mizuho lowered their price target on UDR from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on UDR in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, UDR has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.72.

UDR Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UDR remained flat at $39.04 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,578,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,974,092. The company has a quick ratio of 6.61, a current ratio of 6.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.47, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.79. UDR, Inc. has a one year low of $30.95 and a one year high of $44.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.21 and a 200 day moving average of $36.11.

UDR Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. This is a boost from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. UDR’s payout ratio is 123.19%.

UDR Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

