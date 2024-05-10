Karpas Strategies LLC Sells 2,334 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Karpas Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 138,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,334 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for 1.3% of Karpas Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Karpas Strategies LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in Pfizer during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 304.9% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 52,350.0% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PFE shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, Argus downgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Pfizer Stock Performance

PFE stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.03. 17,893,675 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,300,406. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $158.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -466.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.63. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.20 and a twelve month high of $40.37.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.87 billion. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 8.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.99%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently -2,799.53%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Stories

