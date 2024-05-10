Karpas Strategies LLC Trims Holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Karpas Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,770 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. Karpas Strategies LLC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TD. Cooper Financial Group lifted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 8,120 shares of the bank’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank raised its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 100.0% in the third quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 16,780 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 8,390 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,528 shares of the bank’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,697 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,351,526 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,784,000 after acquiring an additional 199,603 shares during the period. 52.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TD traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,826,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,055,185. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $99.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.94. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of $54.12 and a 12 month high of $66.15.

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Free Report ) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The bank reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.16%. The firm had revenue of $10.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.35 billion. Equities analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th were issued a $0.7519 dividend. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 8th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.53%.

TD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.33.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

