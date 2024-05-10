Karpas Strategies LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Karpas Strategies LLC reduced its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 22.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Karpas Strategies LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Mondelez International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.75.

Mondelez International Stock Up 1.4 %

MDLZ stock traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $71.20. 5,363,447 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,848,199. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.75 and a 12-month high of $78.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.55.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.