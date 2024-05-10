Kellner Capital LLC Buys New Position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Kellner Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 49,400 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,526,000. Splunk makes up 13.6% of Kellner Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Splunk by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Splunk by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,018 shares of the software company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its position in Splunk by 9.6% during the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Splunk by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the software company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Splunk by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the software company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. 87.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SPLK remained flat at $156.90 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 5,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,084,977. The company’s 50 day moving average is $156.79 and its 200 day moving average is $153.54. Splunk Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.19 and a 52-week high of $156.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61. The company has a market capitalization of $26.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.52, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.00.

Splunk ( NASDAQ:SPLK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The software company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $1.42. Splunk had a return on equity of 32,117.42% and a net margin of 6.26%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Splunk Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SPLK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Splunk in a research report on Sunday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Splunk from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Twenty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.31.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

