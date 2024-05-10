Kellner Capital LLC Invests $3.48 Million in SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP)

Kellner Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 67,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,477,000. SP Plus accounts for 6.3% of Kellner Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SP Plus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,391,000. Rock Point Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 2.6% during the third quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 265,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,590,000 after acquiring an additional 6,624 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 238,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,627,000 after purchasing an additional 57,593 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SP Plus by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 198,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,159,000 after purchasing an additional 37,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in SP Plus by 107.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 125,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,523,000 after purchasing an additional 64,842 shares during the last quarter. 93.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SP traded up $2.09 on Friday, hitting $53.46. 1,992,625 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,545. SP Plus Co. has a 1-year low of $34.17 and a 1-year high of $53.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.17 and a beta of 1.22.

SP Plus ( NASDAQ:SP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $217.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.44 million. SP Plus had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 1.68%. On average, equities analysts predict that SP Plus Co. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on SP shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SP Plus in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut SP Plus from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th.

SP Plus Corporation provides mobility solutions, parking services, parking management, ground transportation, baggage handling, and other ancillary services. The company operates in Commercial and Aviation segments. It provides on-site parking management, valet parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, event logistics, remote airline check-in, security, municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement, and consulting services, as well as shuttle bus vehicles and drivers; baggage services, including delivery of delayed luggage and baggage handling services; wheelchair assist services; baggage repair and replacement services; and on-street parking meter collection and other forms of parking enforcement services.

