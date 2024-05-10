Kellner Capital LLC Purchases New Stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Kellner Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 78,752 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $11,353,000. Hess accounts for about 20.5% of Kellner Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Hess by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 319 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its holdings in shares of Hess by 2.0% during the third quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 4,420 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of Hess by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 385 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Hess by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 872 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Hess by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 610 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Hess alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Hess

In other Hess news, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 13,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.08, for a total value of $2,103,184.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,073,417.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Hess news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 1,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.52, for a total transaction of $153,480.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,257,071.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 13,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.08, for a total value of $2,103,184.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,073,417.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 155,798 shares of company stock worth $22,811,166 over the last three months. 9.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hess Stock Up 0.3 %

HES stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $160.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,378,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,626,664. Hess Co. has a one year low of $124.27 and a one year high of $167.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $153.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $49.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49 and a beta of 1.24.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $1.43. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 22.73% and a net margin of 17.41%. Hess’s quarterly revenue was up 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 9.17 EPS for the current year.

Hess Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HES has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho increased their price target on Hess from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hess in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Hess from $172.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Hess from $156.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.42.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Hess

Hess Profile

(Free Report)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.