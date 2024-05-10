Kellner Capital LLC Takes Position in Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI)

Kellner Capital LLC bought a new stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 60,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,582,000. Hollysys Automation Technologies makes up approximately 2.9% of Kellner Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Kellner Capital LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Hollysys Automation Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HOLI. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 164.3% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 310,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,153,000 after acquiring an additional 192,785 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 147.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 269,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,099,000 after acquiring an additional 160,458 shares during the last quarter. Maso Capital Partners Ltd boosted its position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 15.1% in the third quarter. Maso Capital Partners Ltd now owns 1,055,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,948,000 after acquiring an additional 138,259 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 20.6% during the third quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 290,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,767,000 after buying an additional 49,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,299,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,622,000 after buying an additional 32,999 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

HOLI stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.47. 286,248 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 637,632. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 0.55. Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. has a 1-year low of $15.13 and a 1-year high of $27.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.90.

Hollysys Automation Technologies ( NASDAQ:HOLI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. Hollysys Automation Technologies had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $223.72 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Hollysys Automation Technologies in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation control system solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising simulation training system, HolliAS asset management system, advanced process control, and manufacturing execution system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

