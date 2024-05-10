Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share by the business services provider on Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th.

Kelly Services has raised its dividend payment by an average of 58.7% per year over the last three years.

Kelly Services Stock Up 3.8 %

NASDAQ:KELYA traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.86. The stock had a trading volume of 64,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,349. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.95. Kelly Services has a 12-month low of $16.56 and a 12-month high of $25.27. The stock has a market cap of $806.71 million, a P/E ratio of 22.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.19.

Insider Transactions at Kelly Services

Kelly Services ( NASDAQ:KELYA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Kelly Services had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kelly Services will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Timothy L. Dupree sold 12,711 shares of Kelly Services stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total transaction of $317,520.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $809,152.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Timothy L. Dupree sold 12,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total value of $317,520.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $809,152.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Olivier Thirot sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total transaction of $481,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 174,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,207,267.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Kelly Services Company Profile

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing, outcome-based, and permanent placement services providing administrative, accounting, and finance; light industrial; contact center staffing; and other workforce solutions.

