Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share by the business services provider on Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th.
Kelly Services has raised its dividend payment by an average of 58.7% per year over the last three years.
Kelly Services Stock Up 3.8 %
NASDAQ:KELYA traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.86. The stock had a trading volume of 64,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,349. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.95. Kelly Services has a 12-month low of $16.56 and a 12-month high of $25.27. The stock has a market cap of $806.71 million, a P/E ratio of 22.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.19.
Insider Transactions at Kelly Services
In other news, SVP Timothy L. Dupree sold 12,711 shares of Kelly Services stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total transaction of $317,520.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $809,152.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Timothy L. Dupree sold 12,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total value of $317,520.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $809,152.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Olivier Thirot sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total transaction of $481,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 174,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,207,267.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.
Kelly Services Company Profile
Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing, outcome-based, and permanent placement services providing administrative, accounting, and finance; light industrial; contact center staffing; and other workforce solutions.
