Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) Announces $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, July 5th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.

Kennedy-Wilson has increased its dividend payment by an average of 13.3% annually over the last three years. Kennedy-Wilson has a dividend payout ratio of -84.2% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Kennedy-Wilson to earn ($0.06) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -1,600.0%.

Shares of NYSE:KW traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $10.00. 382,459 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,307,979. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.25. Kennedy-Wilson has a 1-year low of $7.85 and a 1-year high of $17.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.50 and a 200-day moving average of $10.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 1.04.

Kennedy-Wilson ( NYSE:KW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($1.44). The firm had revenue of $140.10 million for the quarter. Kennedy-Wilson had a negative return on equity of 16.94% and a negative net margin of 55.65%. Equities analysts forecast that Kennedy-Wilson will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

