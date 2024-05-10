Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRNLW) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRNLW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,100 shares, an increase of 492.3% from the April 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Kernel Group Price Performance
Shares of KRNLW stock opened at $0.10 on Friday. Kernel Group has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.05.
About Kernel Group
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Kernel Group
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- JFrog Stock Gets Punished for Solid Results: Buy the Dip
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Will the Surge in GameStop Stock Spark a New Meme Craze?
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- 3 Stocks Nancy Pelosi Has Been Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Kernel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kernel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.