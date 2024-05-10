Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRNLW) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRNLW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,100 shares, an increase of 492.3% from the April 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Kernel Group Price Performance

Shares of KRNLW stock opened at $0.10 on Friday. Kernel Group has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.05.

About Kernel Group

Kernel Group Holdings, Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Kernel Group Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

