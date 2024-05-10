Kessler Investment Group LLC Acquires 2,127 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,127 shares during the period. Zillow Group makes up approximately 3.2% of Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $5,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the fourth quarter worth $9,983,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 203.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,450,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312,241 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 35.4% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 261,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,103,000 after purchasing an additional 68,357 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,899,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,898,000 after buying an additional 431,070 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Zillow Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,864,000. Institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Insider Activity at Zillow Group

In other news, insider Susan Daimler sold 15,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total transaction of $857,010.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,037,301.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Zillow Group news, insider Dan Spaulding sold 5,114 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $283,571.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,394,331. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Susan Daimler sold 15,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total transaction of $857,010.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,037,301.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 171,289 shares of company stock worth $9,642,508. Company insiders own 23.76% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Stock Performance

Shares of Z traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.36. The stock had a trading volume of 2,713,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,951,020. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.89. Zillow Group, Inc. has a one year low of $33.80 and a one year high of $61.13. The firm has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of -62.43 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.42). Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 2.28% and a negative net margin of 7.93%. The business had revenue of $529.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Z has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Zillow Group from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zillow Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.20.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Z

Zillow Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding Z? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.