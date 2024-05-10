Kessler Investment Group LLC Buys 672 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (NASDAQ:PSCT)

Kessler Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (NASDAQ:PSCT – Free Report) by 605.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 783 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PSCT. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 196.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 6,493 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 200.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 14,990 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 187.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 18,314 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 185.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 9,343 shares during the period. Finally, Narus Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $289,000.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PSCT traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.60. The company had a trading volume of 10,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,259. Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $38.54 and a 12-month high of $50.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.14. The company has a market cap of $324.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.22.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.0048 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Information Technology Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Information Technology Index (the Index). The Index consists of common stocks of the United States information technology companies.

