Kessler Investment Group LLC Has $1.37 Million Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR)

Kessler Investment Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,084 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Kessler Investment Group LLC owned 0.08% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BSCR. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 125,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 20,714 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 51,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 5,373 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 724,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,580,000 after purchasing an additional 73,911 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 415,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,791,000 after acquiring an additional 105,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ BSCR traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.20. The company had a trading volume of 363,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,367. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.19. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $18.52 and a one year high of $19.54.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were issued a $0.0692 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

