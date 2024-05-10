Kessler Investment Group LLC Invests $6.36 Million in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 76,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,362,000. Cloudflare accounts for about 3.9% of Kessler Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NET. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 1,976.9% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 98.7% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 2,422.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cloudflare news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 44,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.16, for a total transaction of $4,429,075.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,363,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,524,690.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 44,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.16, for a total transaction of $4,429,075.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,363,066 shares in the company, valued at $136,524,690.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 27,901 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.56, for a total transaction of $2,694,120.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 338,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,682,566.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,115,298 shares of company stock worth $104,795,772. Insiders own 12.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NET shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. DZ Bank upgraded Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Cloudflare from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $115.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.57.

Cloudflare Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of Cloudflare stock traded down $1.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $71.92. 2,942,305 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,927,338. The company has a market cap of $24.28 billion, a PE ratio of -138.55 and a beta of 1.15. Cloudflare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.19 and a twelve month high of $116.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.78.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 13.10%. The company had revenue of $362.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.70 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cloudflare Profile

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

