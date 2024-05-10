Kessler Investment Group LLC Purchases Shares of 60,640 Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 60,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,558,000. Roku accounts for about 3.4% of Kessler Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Roku in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Roku in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Roku in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in Roku during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Roku by 35.3% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

ROKU stock traded down $2.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.91. 3,386,570 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,603,546. Roku, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.62 and a 1-year high of $108.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of -14.70 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.04.

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.29. Roku had a negative net margin of 15.64% and a negative return on equity of 23.81%. The business had revenue of $881.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $843.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.38) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 4,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.20, for a total transaction of $272,392.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 81,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,148,208.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 4,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.20, for a total value of $272,392.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 81,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,148,208.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.64, for a total transaction of $2,466,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,930,039.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,751 shares of company stock worth $4,375,835 in the last three months. 13.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Roku from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Roku from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Roku in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Roku in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (down from $81.00) on shares of Roku in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.50.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

