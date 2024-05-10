Kessler Investment Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP)

Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,301 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,113 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,045,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,020,000 after purchasing an additional 103,596 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 17.1% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 3,947 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 221.6% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 34,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 23,443 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 581,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,687,000 after purchasing an additional 24,225 shares during the period. Finally, Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 53,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 7,550 shares in the last quarter.

BSCP remained flat at $20.46 on Friday. 538,630 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 920,359. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.06 and a 52 week high of $20.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.38.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were paid a $0.0662 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

