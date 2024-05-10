Kessler Investment Group LLC Sells 1,202 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Kessler Investment Group LLC lowered its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,086 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,202 shares during the quarter. DexCom comprises 2.8% of Kessler Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $4,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 1.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 43,769 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,084,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 24.6% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,463 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,469,000 after acquiring an additional 5,222 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of DexCom by 12.0% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,962 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in DexCom by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,864 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in DexCom by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 81,358 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $7,591,000 after purchasing an additional 2,943 shares during the period. 97.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DexCom Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of DexCom stock traded down $1.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $127.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,689,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,950,411. DexCom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.75 and a 12 month high of $142.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.21. The stock has a market cap of $50.53 billion, a PE ratio of 82.21, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.23.

Insider Activity at DexCom

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The medical device company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $921.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $911.20 million. DexCom had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 31.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DexCom news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 20,321 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total value of $2,715,088.81. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,441 shares in the company, valued at $10,747,722.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 20,321 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total transaction of $2,715,088.81. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,747,722.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.25, for a total value of $79,411.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,212 shares in the company, valued at $8,611,765. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 190,004 shares of company stock worth $25,610,270 in the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DXCM shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of DexCom from $153.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on DexCom from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on DexCom in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on DexCom from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DexCom has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.67.

DexCom Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

