Kessler Investment Group LLC Takes Position in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 594 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Axcelis Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Axcelis Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 1,188.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Axcelis Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity at Axcelis Technologies

In related news, EVP Douglas A. Lawson purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $111.04 per share, for a total transaction of $55,520.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,648 shares in the company, valued at $2,181,713.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ACLS shares. B. Riley Financial reduced their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Craig Hallum raised Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Benchmark cut their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ACLS

Axcelis Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ACLS stock traded up $0.75 on Friday, hitting $113.79. The company had a trading volume of 564,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,181. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $107.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.41. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.77 and a twelve month high of $201.00.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.33. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 22.16%. The company had revenue of $252.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. Axcelis Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axcelis Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Axcelis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcelis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.