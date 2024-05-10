Kessler Investment Group LLC Takes Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 3,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Investors Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 161,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,832,000 after purchasing an additional 3,580 shares in the last quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC now owns 8,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 52,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,191,000 after acquiring an additional 4,959 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 74,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,535,000 after purchasing an additional 3,485 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Down 1.1 %

NextEra Energy stock traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.79. 12,040,095 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,962,553. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $47.15 and a one year high of $78.53. The company has a market cap of $151.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 27.62%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th were paid a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on NEE. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.93.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

