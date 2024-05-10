KeyCorp Trims Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Target Price to $46.00

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by KeyCorp from $50.00 to $46.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

MTCH has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Match Group in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Match Group from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Match Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Match Group from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Match Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the company from $53.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $42.11.

Match Group Stock Up 2.5 %

Match Group stock opened at $30.58 on Monday. Match Group has a 52-week low of $27.66 and a 52-week high of $49.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.65 and a 200-day moving average of $34.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.43.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. Match Group had a net margin of 19.36% and a negative return on equity of 313.95%. The company had revenue of $860.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $855.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Match Group will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTCH. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Match Group by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,678 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Match Group by 101.7% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 55,548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,176,000 after buying an additional 28,008 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Match Group by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 314,969 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,339,000 after buying an additional 64,334 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Match Group by 266.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 38,376 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after buying an additional 27,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Match Group by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,573,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,800,000 after buying an additional 51,914 shares during the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

