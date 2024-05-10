Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Kezar Life Sciences Stock Performance

KZR stock opened at $0.82 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.87. Kezar Life Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.67 and a fifty-two week high of $3.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 11.66 and a quick ratio of 11.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.48 million, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 0.47.

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.04. Analysts forecast that Kezar Life Sciences will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Kezar Life Sciences Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Kezar Life Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Pale Fire Capital SE bought a new position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences during the first quarter worth $114,000. Institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in immune-mediated diseases and cancer in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is zetomipzomib (KZR-616), a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for various indications, including lupus nephritis, dermatomyositis, and polymyositis; Phase 1b clinical trials in systemic lupus erythematosus; and completed Phase 2a clinical trials in lupus nephritis.

