Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Insider Sells $400,200.00 in Stock

Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Free Report) insider A. Robert Paratte sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.35, for a total value of $400,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,272,435.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of KRC traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 571,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,078,701. Kilroy Realty Co. has a one year low of $25.99 and a one year high of $43.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.35%. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is 124.14%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KRC. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Kilroy Realty during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Kilroy Realty by 458.9% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Kilroy Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 23.8% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KRC. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays began coverage on Kilroy Realty in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Kilroy Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Kilroy Realty in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, Greater Seattle and Austin. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

