Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,569,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 536,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.38% of Kimco Realty worth $182,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KIM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 101,457,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,784,644,000 after purchasing an additional 344,562 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 23.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,120,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $547,401,000 after acquiring an additional 5,894,446 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 31.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,467,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $324,847,000 after acquiring an additional 4,393,084 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 17.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,862,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $243,846,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 1.6% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,563,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,639,000 after purchasing an additional 136,811 shares during the period. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KIM stock opened at $19.04 on Friday. Kimco Realty Corp has a 1 year low of $16.34 and a 1 year high of $22.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.92, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.49.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 181.13%.

In other news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 8,890 shares of Kimco Realty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total value of $172,643.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 203,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,952,630.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho cut their price target on Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Friday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down previously from $26.00) on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.48.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

