Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.32), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $341.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.52 million. Kinetik had a negative return on equity of 49.32% and a net margin of 28.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share.

Kinetik Stock Up 1.3 %

KNTK traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 244,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,084. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.51. Kinetik has a 12 month low of $28.82 and a 12 month high of $40.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 2.81.

Kinetik Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.60%. Kinetik’s payout ratio is 132.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinetik

In other Kinetik news, insider Jamie Welch acquired 14,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.75 per share, for a total transaction of $499,972.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,599,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,473,843.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Anne Psencik sold 3,182 shares of Kinetik stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total transaction of $113,183.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 247,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,790,342.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Jamie Welch purchased 14,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.75 per share, with a total value of $499,972.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 3,599,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,473,843.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,095,803 shares of company stock worth $442,051,135. 3.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KNTK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on Kinetik from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Kinetik from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Kinetik in a report on Monday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Kinetik in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinetik currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Kinetik Company Profile

Kinetik Holdings Inc operates as a midstream company in the Texas Delaware Basin. The company operates through two segments, Midstream Logistics and Pipeline Transportation. It provides gathering, transportation, compression, processing, stabilization, treating, storage, and transportation services for companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil; and water gathering and disposal services.

