Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) Senior Officer Sells C$311,709.00 in Stock

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K – Get Free Report) (NYSE:KGC) Senior Officer Claude J.S. Schimper sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.39, for a total transaction of C$311,709.00.

Claude J.S. Schimper also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 15th, Claude J.S. Schimper sold 8,400 shares of Kinross Gold stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.64, for a total value of C$64,176.00.

K stock traded up C$0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$10.38. 2,238,324 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,332,952. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.39 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.80. Kinross Gold Co. has a 52 week low of C$5.91 and a 52 week high of C$10.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$12.77 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70, a P/E/G ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.54, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Kinross Gold ( TSE:K Get Free Report ) (NYSE:KGC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.24 billion. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 9.82%. As a group, analysts expect that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.4605193 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.78%.

K has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Eight Capital boosted their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Kinross Gold from C$11.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$13.50 to C$13.75 in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$9.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Cormark upgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinross Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$11.71.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

