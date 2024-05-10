Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) to Post FY2026 Earnings of $0.43 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K – Free Report) (NYSE:KGC) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their FY2026 EPS estimates for Kinross Gold in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 8th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin forecasts that the company will earn $0.43 per share for the year. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Kinross Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.46 per share.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K – Get Free Report) (NYSE:KGC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C$0.03. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 6.88%. The business had revenue of C$1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.24 billion.

K has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Kinross Gold from C$9.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Cormark upgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Kinross Gold from C$11.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Eight Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$13.50 to C$13.75 in a research report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$11.71.

Shares of K stock traded up C$0.13 on Friday, hitting C$10.44. 1,813,224 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,326,346. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.54. The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.21. Kinross Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$5.91 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$8.39 and a 200 day moving average of C$7.80.

In related news, Senior Officer Claude J.S. Schimper sold 8,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.64, for a total transaction of C$64,176.00. In other news, Senior Officer Kathleen M. Grandy sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.27, for a total transaction of C$130,860.00. Also, Senior Officer Claude J.S. Schimper sold 8,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.64, for a total transaction of C$64,176.00. Insiders sold a total of 143,621 shares of company stock valued at $893,873 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is 34.78%.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

