Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Shares Purchased by Pettee Investors Inc.

Pettee Investors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Free Report) by 92.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,260 shares during the period. Pettee Investors Inc.’s holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust were worth $1,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KRG. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 78,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,690,000 after buying an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 1,053.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 402,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,217,000 after buying an additional 367,482 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 104,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,248,000 after buying an additional 2,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 13,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Kite Realty Group Trust Price Performance

KRG traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,063,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,857,693. The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.70, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.44. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 1 year low of $19.16 and a 1 year high of $24.26.

Kite Realty Group Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is presently 384.63%.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company's primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.

See Also

