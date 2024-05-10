KOK Price Tops $0.0033 (KOK)

KOK (KOK) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 10th. During the last week, KOK has traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. KOK has a total market cap of $1.66 million and $281,040.57 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KOK token can now be purchased for about $0.0033 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00011012 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00011931 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001514 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $60,855.48 or 0.99773991 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00013248 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000066 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00009135 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000073 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000059 BTC.

KOK Token Profile

KOK is a token. It was first traded on September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The official website for KOK is kok-chain.io. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

KOK Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.0034676 USD and is up 1.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $273,044.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KOK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KOK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

